Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,584 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Catalent worth $40,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 255.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 17.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $5,830,597.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTLT opened at $133.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.81 and its 200-day moving average is $111.28. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $133.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

