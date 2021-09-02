Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $712.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $602.73. 9,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,499. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $616.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $609.11.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,964 shares of company stock worth $9,423,010. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.