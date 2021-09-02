Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.9% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,596 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 612,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,973,000 after purchasing an additional 36,761 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 101,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period.

BNDX traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.68. The company had a trading volume of 39,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,867. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.29. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $58.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

