Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) Shares Gap Down to $3.49

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.49, but opened at $3.38. Zhangmen Education shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 58 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZME. Citigroup began coverage on Zhangmen Education in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zhangmen Education in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Zhangmen Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zhangmen Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhangmen Education during the 2nd quarter worth $211,695,000.

About Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME)

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

