First National Trust Co Has $5.74 Million Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,455 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 197,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 30,294 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 742,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,979,000 after purchasing an additional 45,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.80.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $83.50. 3,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,788. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $92.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.68 and a 200 day moving average of $79.10.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

