First National Trust Co Purchases 3,652 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First National Trust Co grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

NYSE CAT traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.68. 57,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,405,817. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $142.73 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $115.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 67.68%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

