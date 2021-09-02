PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Shares Gap Down to $20.49

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.49, but opened at $19.39. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $19.41, with a volume of 7,528 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.39.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.