Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Gap Up to $39.40

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.40, but opened at $40.70. Bonanza Creek Energy shares last traded at $40.70, with a volume of 240 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bonanza Creek Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average of $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. Analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,403,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

