Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Short Interest Down 17.4% in August

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the July 29th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Goldrich Mining stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,465. Goldrich Mining has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.

About Goldrich Mining

Goldrich Mining Co is an exploration stage company, which engages in acquiring and advancing of mineral properties. It focuses on developing Chandalar gold district in Alaska. The company was founded on March 26, 1959 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.

