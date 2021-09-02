Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Short Interest Down 17.4% in August

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the July 29th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Goldrich Mining stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,465. Goldrich Mining has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.
About Goldrich Mining
