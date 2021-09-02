Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Raised to $81.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

NYSE:PHR opened at $69.50 on Thursday. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average of $58.64.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.11). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $143,762.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $862,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,611 shares of company stock worth $18,132,757 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter worth $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Phreesia by 44.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Phreesia by 134.4% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

