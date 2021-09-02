Short Interest in Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Expands By 20.2%

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the July 29th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HXGBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexagon AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HXGBY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.16. 64,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,509. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.85. Hexagon AB has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

