Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in August

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 29th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 759,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Jushi from $5.25 to $4.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Jushi to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

JUSHF traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 359,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,210. Jushi has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $9.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06).

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

