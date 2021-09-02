Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Shares Gap Up to $14.29

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.29, but opened at $15.02. Zevia PBC shares last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 793 shares changing hands.

ZVIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Zevia PBC Company Profile (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

