Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Gap Up to $14.92

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.92, but opened at $15.46. Cellectis shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 121 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on CLLS. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cellectis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $699.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,529,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,994,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cellectis by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cellectis by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Cellectis by 392.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 276,230 shares during the period. 35.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

