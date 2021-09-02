Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Buys 379 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 536.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,263 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AT&T by 604.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 49,780.4% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

T stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.20. 110,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,093,586. The firm has a market cap of $194.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.33. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

