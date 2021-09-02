Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. Lexington Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

