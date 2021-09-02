Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $85.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Asana traded as high as $88.16 and last traded at $81.22, with a volume of 30082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.28.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASAN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Asana from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,557,432.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $9,922,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at $33,203,106.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and have sold 149,152 shares valued at $9,191,328. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,035 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,383,000 after acquiring an additional 877,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 2,403.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth about $65,448,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.22.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

