Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $570.00 to $595.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $595.64 and last traded at $593.74, with a volume of 90132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $582.07.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.81.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $262.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $531.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.