StoneX Group Inc. Has $641,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,585,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,000.

IWF stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $292.31. 21,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,603. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.56. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $292.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

