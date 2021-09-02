Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,704 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $226.00. 96,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,158,500. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $440.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,620 shares of company stock worth $17,778,297 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

