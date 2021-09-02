Magnetar Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 149.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.64. 1,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.