Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 93,825 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.69. 20,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,979,709. The firm has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,842,447.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 411,124 shares of company stock valued at $18,071,807. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

