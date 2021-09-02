StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 537 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,919,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,132 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,719,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,668 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,672.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 965,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,835,000 after acquiring an additional 940,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,858,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,116,000 after acquiring an additional 496,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.56. 12,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,899. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.49. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $97.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.