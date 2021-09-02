Lition Achieves Market Cap of $498,239.15 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Lition has a market cap of $498,239.15 and approximately $139,306.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition coin can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lition has traded up 54% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

