GoChain (GO) Price Tops $0.0408 on Exchanges

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One GoChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0408 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. GoChain has a market capitalization of $44.74 million and $10.38 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoChain has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoChain alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004943 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000104 BTC.

GoChain Profile

GoChain (GO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,145,621,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,095,746,599 coins. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

Buying and Selling GoChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GoChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.