Refinable 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.83 Million (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, Refinable has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000880 BTC on major exchanges. Refinable has a market capitalization of $18.07 million and $1.83 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00065281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00136212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00156753 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.03 or 0.07595110 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,196.13 or 1.00379697 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.08 or 0.00800064 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.