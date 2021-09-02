Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $19.39 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $19,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $232.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.14 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The stock has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

