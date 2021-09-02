Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock Position Lessened by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,907 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 225.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 40,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,991,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $189.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $190.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Truist lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

