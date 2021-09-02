Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,110 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,110 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 13.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in AMETEK by 6.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 940,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,555,000 after buying an additional 55,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 14.5% in the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AME opened at $134.18 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.90 and a 1 year high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.89 and a 200 day moving average of $131.90.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on AME shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

