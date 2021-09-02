Teza Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 14.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 254,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,362,000 after buying an additional 52,386 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,439,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 447,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $782,295.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,956,008.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,510 shares of company stock valued at $12,882,047. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $119.43 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $119.94. The stock has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

