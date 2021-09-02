Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 1,318 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 141.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 155.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

In related news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total transaction of $160,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.24, for a total transaction of $258,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,109 shares of company stock worth $28,528,412. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXCM opened at $544.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $476.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 103.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $547.53.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.