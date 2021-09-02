Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Paychex by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,215 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $74,226,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $69,980,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Paychex by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,035,000 after purchasing an additional 397,091 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 5,823.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 394,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,690,000 after purchasing an additional 388,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $65,123.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,748,433.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $15,499,598.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,187,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $113.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.10 and a 52-week high of $118.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.09.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

