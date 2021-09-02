AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target increased by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $300.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AON. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.06.

Shares of AON stock traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $289.30. 3,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,894. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.86. AON has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $289.22.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts predict that AON will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 4.7% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in AON by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 1.6% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 2.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 1.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

