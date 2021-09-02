Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Short Interest Up 21.5% in August

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,010,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the July 29th total of 9,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CL stock opened at $78.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.24.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,584,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,471,000 after buying an additional 246,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,486,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,965,000 after buying an additional 433,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,879,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,381,000 after buying an additional 657,538 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,556,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,240,000 after buying an additional 389,911 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,327,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,677,000 after buying an additional 359,776 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

