StoneX Group Inc. Raises Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA ARKF traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $54.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,863. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.41.

