First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Down 19.4% in August

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the July 29th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of FPAFY traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68. First Pacific has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.09.

Get First Pacific alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.1061 dividend. This is an increase from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%.

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.