Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.710-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $484.80 million-$486.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $474.86 million.Bandwidth also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.070-$0.090 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAND. began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Bandwidth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $177.22 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.77.

Bandwidth stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,599. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $102.39 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.36, a PEG ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $62,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,733.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $46,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,972 shares of company stock worth $249,551 over the last ninety days. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bandwidth stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 103.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.17% of Bandwidth worth $40,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

