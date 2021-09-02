Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,774.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%.

Shares of Mesoblast stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.07. 3,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $787.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 3.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesoblast stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 347.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,499 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Mesoblast worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

