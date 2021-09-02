Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,316,000 after buying an additional 449,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after purchasing an additional 299,157 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,770,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,841,000 after purchasing an additional 170,075 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,914,000 after purchasing an additional 116,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.79.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $452.97. 229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,149. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $418.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.92 and a 52-week high of $455.03.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.