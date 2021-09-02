Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 49,300 Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 10,340.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the 1st quarter valued at $4,511,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 371.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 122,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 96,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

ATCO stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,455. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.11. Atlas Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.81 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is 51.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

