Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $21,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,334,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,101 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,649,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $842,765,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Lear by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $374,966,000 after buying an additional 196,768 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Lear by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,795,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,496,000 after purchasing an additional 70,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,311,000 after buying an additional 25,780 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

NYSE:LEA opened at $158.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.13.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.71.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.