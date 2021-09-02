Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $21,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOCU opened at $294.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.94. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.20, a P/E/G ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

