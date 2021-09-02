Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 9,564 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,564 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $23,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,224.7% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 122,254 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after purchasing an additional 42,193 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,836,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $158.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.74. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $158.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $80.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.