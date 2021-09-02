Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,005,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,025 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Ambev worth $37,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Ambev by 4.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 941,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 43,477 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ambev by 97.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 42.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 8.5% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 45,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. 9.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABEV opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABEV shares. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 target price on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

