Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Hits New 1-Year High at $157.21

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $157.21 and last traded at $157.18, with a volume of 9372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.64 and a 200-day moving average of $147.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,111,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

