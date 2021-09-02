Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $86.02

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.02 and last traded at $85.83, with a volume of 4429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQR shares. Mizuho lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.26 and a 200 day moving average of $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.93%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Bynoe sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $532,933.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,718 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Equity Residential by 62.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents.

