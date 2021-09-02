DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $450.40

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 450.40 ($5.88) and last traded at GBX 450.10 ($5.88), with a volume of 626407 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 445.30 ($5.82).

SMDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DS Smith from GBX 509 ($6.65) to GBX 557 ($7.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on DS Smith from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 459.25 ($6.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of £6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 31.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 428.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 419.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.00. DS Smith’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In other DS Smith news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 15,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total value of £70,375.24 ($91,945.70).

DS Smith Company Profile (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

