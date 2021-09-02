AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $233.41

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $233.41 and last traded at $232.65, with a volume of 884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.82 and its 200 day moving average is $203.67.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $336,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,410 shares of company stock worth $2,135,681. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

