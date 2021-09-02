Waters (NYSE:WAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $420.61

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $420.61 and last traded at $420.50, with a volume of 106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $416.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $382.79 and its 200-day moving average is $328.90.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,955,379,000 after buying an additional 702,337 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Waters by 634.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,070,000 after buying an additional 667,524 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth $66,587,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,407,000 after purchasing an additional 210,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $47,874,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

