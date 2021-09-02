Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.68

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.68 and last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 1085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nippon Steel from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.69. Nippon Steel had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter.

Nippon Steel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPSCY)

NIPPON STEEL CORP. engages in the manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication; Engineering and Construction; Chemicals; New Materials; and System Solutions. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment produces and distributes steel sheets, plates, bars and wire rods, pipes and tubes, and machinery parts.

